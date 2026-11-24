Child safety groups want Amazon not to sell AI toys
What's the story
Over 150 child safety organizations and experts from around the world have called on Amazon and eBay to stop selling artificial intelligence (AI) toys this Christmas. The coalition, which includes The Anxious Generation Movement led by psychologist Jonathan Haidt, has raised concerns over privacy issues and inappropriate communication with children. They want these online retailers to halt sales until the toys are proven safe.
Safety concerns
Risks associated with AI toys 'well documented'
The coalition has highlighted that the risks associated with these AI toys are "well documented."
They cited an incident where a plush bunny connected to ChatGPT suggested a child could consent to being touched for pleasure.
The toy's listing was removed by Amazon but reappeared under a different retailer after 48 hours, according to UK group Alliance 4 Children.
Market concerns
AI-enabled toys marketed to kids as young as three
The coalition's letter also pointed out that many of these AI-enabled toys are being marketed to kids as young as three years old.
In late October, nearly 30 such toys were found on Amazon's UK website and about 50 on sale in the US.
Some were even advertised as capable of cloning family members' voices and providing "emotional growth tracking" for children.
Developmental issues
Emotional bonds with AI toys
A study by the University of Cambridge for the Childhood Trust found that young children were forming emotional bonds with AI toys.
However, it also found no evidence of possible benefits to children's development.
The coalition's letter emphasized that these products should be proven safe before reaching children, and not withdrawn one at a time after harm is found.
Report findings
Testing of AI toys found major privacy issues
A report by the United States Public Interest Research Group tested seven AI toys and found most were too faulty to be on the market.
They had major privacy issues or responded inappropriately to children's questions.
One toy was even found to take photos of testers without their knowledge.
The coalition has called for a warning from the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) about these risks ahead of Christmas.