AI uncovers bank security gaps worldwide, NIELIT's Sheetal Chopra warns
Technology
AI has uncovered some pretty big security gaps in banks around the world, including India and the US
Sheetal Chopra from NIELIT called this a "wake-up call," urging banks to stay sharp and keep their tech up to date so they don't get caught off guard.
India has about 20 AI labs
Chopra also shared how India is stepping up its AI game, with government-backed support and about 20 AI labs across the country.
These moves are helping startups, researchers, and companies get hands-on with cutting-edge tech, and putting India on the map in the global AI scene.