AI used to create matrimonial deepfakes that enable investment scams
Matrimonial scams are getting a tech upgrade: scammers now use AI to create super-realistic fake profiles, complete with AI-generated photos and even deepfake video calls.
In one recent case, a 35-year-old software engineer was tricked over weeks and ended up losing big money after being convinced to invest in a fake foreign exchange platform.
India 3rd in romance scam profiles
India now ranks third globally for romance scam profiles, making up 12% of such profiles worldwide.
Police have started cracking down: recent arrests in Gujarat included even a doctor involved in these schemes.
Experts say it is getting harder to spot fakes, so they urge everyone using dating or matrimonial sites to double-check identities, do video calls before trusting anyone, and never send money or invest just because someone online asks.
Stay sharp out there!