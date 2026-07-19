AI used to create matrimonial deepfakes that enable investment scams

India now ranks third globally for romance scam profiles, making up 12% of such profiles worldwide.

Police have started cracking down: recent arrests in Gujarat included even a doctor involved in these schemes.

Experts say it is getting harder to spot fakes, so they urge everyone using dating or matrimonial sites to double-check identities, do video calls before trusting anyone, and never send money or invest just because someone online asks.

Stay sharp out there!