AI will be as common as electricity, says Sam Altman
OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI could soon be as common, and as easy to use, as electricity or water.
Instead of flat fees, you'd pay for AI based on how much you use it, with costs measured in tokens for the work it does.
He shared this outlook at BlackRock's US Infrastructure Summit last week.
A world of ubiquitous intelligence
Altman imagines a world where companies offer intelligence so inexpensive it would be too cheap to meter, making advanced AI tools available for everyone.
Today, AI already handles complex tasks like coding and research in a fraction of the time, and businesses are weaving it into their daily operations.
Infrastructure for the future
To keep up with demand, massive data centers and powerful chips are essential. OpenAI is teaming up with Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank to build out this infrastructure.
Tech firms have been pouring billions of dollars into data centers to power generative AI services, with the aim of making AI more broadly accessible.