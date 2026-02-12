AI will soon code apps, thinks Elon Musk
Technology
Elon Musk thinks coding as a career might be over soon.
He predicts that by late 2026, AI will be smart enough to turn plain English into working software—no more writing code or using programming languages.
In his words: "bother doing coding."
Basically, he believes AI will handle all the heavy lifting, translating ideas into apps without humans needing to code.
Big tech is already experimenting
Big tech is already experimenting—Microsoft is testing Claude Code and GitHub Copilot, NVIDIA uses OpenAI Codex.