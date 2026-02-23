AI will soon do all computer-based jobs: Anthropic's Boris Cherny Technology Feb 23, 2026

Boris Cherny, who leads Claude Code at Anthropic, believes AI will soon handle almost any job you can do on a computer.

On Lenny's Podcast, he shared, "It's going to expand to pretty much any kind of work that you can do on a computer," but admitted this shift "is going to be very disruptive" and tough for many people.