AI will soon do all computer-based jobs: Anthropic's Boris Cherny
Boris Cherny, who leads Claude Code at Anthropic, believes AI will soon handle almost any job you can do on a computer.
On Lenny's Podcast, he shared, "It's going to expand to pretty much any kind of work that you can do on a computer," but admitted this shift "is going to be very disruptive" and tough for many people.
Cherny's coding experiment
Cherny heads an Amazon and Google-backed AI team in San Francisco.
For over two months, he's let AI write all his code—up to 27 pull requests daily—without touching it himself.
His team now gets more done by having generalists (not just specialists) and even product managers or designers coding alongside engineers.
Software engineering jobs may disappear
Cherny encourages everyone not to panic about these changes but instead get comfortable using AI tools.
He told Y Combinator's Lightcone podcast that "software engineer" as a job title might disappear by 2026, with future roles focusing more on planning and supervising what AIs do.
Anthropic's latest tool, Claude Opus 4.6, already lets users ask the AI to build websites or run complex tasks directly.