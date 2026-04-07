AIIMS Bhopal, Erasmus MC launch pharmacogenomics study to personalize medicines
Technology
AIIMS Bhopal and Erasmus Medical Center (Rotterdam) are joining forces to study how our genes affect the way medicines work for each person.
By focusing on pharmacogenomics, they hope to make treatments more personal, meaning fewer side effects and faster recovery.
The collaboration kicked off with a visit from Prof. Peter J van der Spek and his team.
Shubham Atal leads ₹10Cr project
With over ₹10 crore in funding, the project will be led by Dr. Shubham Atal from AIIMS Bhopal.
This Indo-Dutch partnership is all about bringing precision medicine to India, making gene-based treatments more accessible, and building strong research ties between both countries.
It's a big step toward smarter, safer healthcare for everyone.