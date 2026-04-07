AIIMS Bhopal, Erasmus MC launch pharmacogenomics study to personalize medicines Technology Apr 07, 2026

AIIMS Bhopal and Erasmus Medical Center (Rotterdam) are joining forces to study how our genes affect the way medicines work for each person.

By focusing on pharmacogenomics, they hope to make treatments more personal, meaning fewer side effects and faster recovery.

The collaboration kicked off with a visit from Prof. Peter J van der Spek and his team.