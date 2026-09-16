First made-in-India endoscopy system now operational at AIIMS Delhi
What's the story
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has installed the first-ever 'Made in India' endoscopy system, EP-6000. The advanced imaging unit was donated by Fujifilm India to the Department of Gastroenterology as part of its commitment to support patients in need. The installation comes as part of India's efforts to boost domestic production of medical devices and reduce reliance on imports, while improving access to advanced healthcare technologies.
Corporate responsibility
Fujifilm India has set up an endoscopy manufacturing facility
Fujifilm India has set up an endoscopy manufacturing facility in Jodhpur under the government's Make-in-India initiative.
The company's chief, Wada San, reiterated their commitment to providing quality products and services in India.
AIIMS Director Dr. Nikhil Tandon expressed his happiness over the establishment of such a facility in India, saying it would enhance their capabilities to serve patients at large.
Technological advancement
New endoscopy system to help serve larger number of patients
The new endoscopy system is expected to greatly improve the Department of Gastroenterology's ability to provide advanced endoscopic services.
Dr. Pramod Garg, head of the department, said this installation will help them serve a larger number of patients.
The move further strengthens AIIMS Delhi's commitment to advancing patient care through cutting-edge medical technologies and clinical innovation.