AIIMS Delhi installs EP-6000 India's 1st locally made endoscopy system
AIIMS Delhi just introduced the EP-6000, India's first locally made endoscopy system, thanks to a donation from Fujifilm India.
With advanced imaging tech on board, this upgrade isn't just about better diagnostics: it also fits right into the Make in India push for homegrown medical gear.
Fujifilm India opens Jodhpur factory
Fujifilm India has set up an endoscopy equipment factory in Jodhpur, aiming to cut down on imported devices.
AIIMS Director Dr. Nikhil Tandon said AIIMS has a longstanding commitment to advancing patient care through the adoption of cutting-edge medical technologies and clinical innovation, while Dr. Pramod Garg, head of the Department of Gastroenterology, said the new tech will help them treat more patients efficiently.
Fujifilm India chief Wada San added that the company remained committed to providing quality products and services in India.