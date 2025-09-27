Next Article
AIIMS Delhi offers robotic-assisted cancer surgeries completely free
Technology
AIIMS Delhi has launched robotic-assisted cancer surgeries—completely free—for tough cases like rectal, esophageal, pancreatic, and gynecologic cancers.
Using the da Vinci surgical system, this move is all about bringing high-tech treatment to more people.
Team aims to set new standards for cancer treatment
Nearly 100 surgeries have already been performed since launch, with a team of five surgeons leading the way.
Dr. M Srinivas, AIIMS Director, emphasizes breaking down financial barriers so everyone can access quality care.
The team also hopes to set new standards for cancer treatment in public hospitals and share what they learn across India.