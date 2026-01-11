AIIMS Delhi uses AI to read X-rays—here's why it matters
AIIMS Delhi just rolled out an AI tool that reads chest X-rays in minutes, not days.
Built by a Mumbai startup and FDA-approved, this tech helps doctors handle the massive number of daily scans and spot issues faster.
What's cool about it?
The AI scans for early signs of lung or heart problems with 99.7% sensitivity in detecting abnormalities, flagging anything suspicious for real doctors to double-check.
It speeds up care—patients can get a preliminary report more quickly, often during their consultation, which means less waiting and faster treatment decisions.
How does it help you and the docs?
For patients, it means less time worrying about results.
For junior doctors, especially during busy nights, the AI highlights urgent cases so critical patients get attention first—but every official report still gets signed off by a trained radiologist.