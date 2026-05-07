AIIMS distributes AI-powered smart glasses to 32 children, 8 teachers
AIIMS just handed out AI-powered smart glasses to 40 visually impaired people, 32 children and eight teachers.
Made possible with help from Rotary District 3012, SHG Technologies, and Vision Aid, these glasses turn what's around you into audio cues.
Features include reading text aloud, recognizing faces and objects, helping avoid obstacles, guiding navigation, and even emergency support.
AIIMS program attracts nearly 1,500 students
The recipients were carefully chosen from local schools for the blind and AIIMS clinics, with training provided so everyone could get the hang of their new gear.
Nearly 1,500 visually impaired students above Class 5 have signed up for this free program, with teachers mentioned separately, each pair costs ₹35,000 otherwise.
Prof Radhika Tandon shared that this tech can make daily life a lot more independent.
Organizers plan to collect feedback to improve the glasses further and reach even more people soon.