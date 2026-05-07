AIIMS distributes AI-powered smart glasses to 32 children, 8 teachers

AIIMS program attracts nearly 1,500 students

The recipients were carefully chosen from local schools for the blind and AIIMS clinics, with training provided so everyone could get the hang of their new gear.

Nearly 1,500 visually impaired students above Class 5 have signed up for this free program, with teachers mentioned separately, each pair costs ₹35,000 otherwise.

Prof Radhika Tandon shared that this tech can make daily life a lot more independent.

Organizers plan to collect feedback to improve the glasses further and reach even more people soon.