AIIMS gets France-India brain health research center
Technology
A new Indo-French Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health (IF-CAIH) just opened at AIIMS New Delhi, thanks to a team-up between Indian and French institutions, including Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute.
The 5,000-square-foot space is set to become a hub for cutting-edge research and training in brain health using AI.
Plans to triple Indian student spots in France by 2030
IF-CAIH is all about pushing forward brain health research with smart tech—think neuroimaging and neuromodulation—while also creating more opportunities for students and researchers from both countries.
At the launch on February 18, 2026, at AIIMS New Delhi, President Macron shared plans to increase Indian student spots in France and make it easier to study AI there, even offering courses in English.