Aina raises $5.5 million to enable user control of AI agents
Aina, a hardware startup with roots in Bengaluru and San Francisco, has raised $5.5 million in fresh funding.
The round saw backing from Redstart Labs, 360 ONE, and well-known angel investors like newly appointed WhatsApp head Kunal Shah and the Razorpay founders.
Aina's mission? To move beyond simple data collection and actually let users control AI agents through smart devices.
Aina's 1st product Dune Macro Keyboard
Aina's first product is the Dune Macro Keyboard, a compact three-key gadget that helps automate app tasks and manage things like your microphone or camera during meetings.
It combines features from earlier prototypes after user feedback showed how handy it could be.
Insights from Dune are now shaping Aina's next device, which aims to make interacting with AI even more action-driven.