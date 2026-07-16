Air India rolls out refreshed app with faster booking

The new app is catching on fast, with nearly 17 million downloads and over 100,000 people using it daily.

Satya Ramaswamy, Air India's chief digital and technology officer, says these changes make it easier to add new features quickly and keep things transparent.

It's all part of Tata Group's bigger plan to modernize Air India since taking over in 2022, including upgrading over 140 digital systems to boost efficiency and customer satisfaction.