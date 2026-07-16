Air India rolls out refreshed app with faster booking
Technology
Air India just rolled out a refreshed mobile app to make flying a bit less stressful.
The update brings a much faster booking process, easy payment options made for India, and (handy for those annoying delays) quick access to hotel and transport help right from the home screen.
Air India app nears 17 million downloads
The new app is catching on fast, with nearly 17 million downloads and over 100,000 people using it daily.
Satya Ramaswamy, Air India's chief digital and technology officer, says these changes make it easier to add new features quickly and keep things transparent.
It's all part of Tata Group's bigger plan to modernize Air India since taking over in 2022, including upgrading over 140 digital systems to boost efficiency and customer satisfaction.