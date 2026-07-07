Air pollution might be changing your sperm's DNA: Study

Pollutants identified

Ozone and nitrogen dioxide most strongly associated with epigenetic changes

The study, led by Dr. Carrie Nobles from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, found that ozone and nitrogen dioxide were most strongly associated with these epigenetic changes. "Our findings suggest that air pollution exposure during key stages of sperm development may be associated with changes in sperm DNA," Dr. Nobles said. The research involved over 2,000 men in Salt Lake City between 2013 and 2017 who provided semen samples at different intervals after enrollment.