Airbnb is using AI to improve search and trip planning
Airbnb is rolling out new AI features to make searching, booking, and planning trips easier.
CEO Brian Chesky says these upgrades—powered by large language models—aim to improve search and trip planning; he has also said traffic from chatbot platforms converts at a higher rate than traffic from Google.
The changes will also improve host tools and customer support.
AI bot will soon offer voice help
Launched in 2025, Airbnb's AI bot now handles a third of North American support issues on its own. Soon, it'll offer voice help.
The assistant is expected to be available in English, Spanish, and French across the US, Mexico, and Canada.
Hosts can look forward to dynamic pricing forecasts up to a year ahead and more tools to help hosts manage their calendars; Airbnb says it plans to use its trove of identity and review data to improve the app.
Financials and future plans
Airbnb pulled in $2.78 billion in Fourth quarter 2025 (up 12% from Q4 2024).
CTO Ahmad Al-Dahle (ex-Meta Llama) is leading the charge as more engineers adopt AI tools—the goal is 100% adoption.
Airbnb says it will eventually experiment with sponsored listings.