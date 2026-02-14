Airbnb is using AI to improve search and trip planning

AI bot will soon offer voice help

Launched in 2025, Airbnb's AI bot now handles a third of North American support issues on its own. Soon, it'll offer voice help.

The assistant is expected to be available in English, Spanish, and French across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Hosts can look forward to dynamic pricing forecasts up to a year ahead and more tools to help hosts manage their calendars; Airbnb says it plans to use its trove of identity and review data to improve the app.