Airbnb now offers hotels, grocery delivery, and car rentals
What's the story
Airbnb is expanding its services to include boutique hotels, car rentals, and grocery delivery. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to become a comprehensive travel platform. The updated app will offer grocery delivery via Instacart in over 25 US cities. It will also provide airport/train station transfers and luggage storage services across more than 160 cities worldwide.
Market adaptation
Expansion is response to stricter regulations on short-term rentals
The expansion comes as a response to stricter regulations on short-term rentals in major markets. For instance, Spain fined Airbnb €65 million ($75 million) in December for over 65,000 non-compliant listings. Barcelona also opted not to renew thousands of rental licenses after their expiration in 2028. New York has banned nearly all short-term private rentals since 2023 while Paris intensified its crackdown on illegal listings in 2026.
Travel philosophy
Travel should be meaningful experience, says CEO Brian Chesky
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky stressed the importance of meaningful travel experiences. He said, "Travel shouldn't just be convenient. It should be meaningful." Chesky added that the best trips help you explore and learn, coming home a little different than when you left. The updated app will also offer car rentals, although the company has not yet revealed its partners for this service.
Service expansion
Boutique hotels will be part of Airbnb's accommodation offerings
Chesky also highlighted the need for hotel options in certain situations, such as last-minute bookings or short business trips. He said, "In this case, the best option might just be...hotel! That's right, I said it." The CEO also revealed that boutique and independent hotels make up 60% of hotel rooms globally. Airbnb plans to partner with these establishments to provide more options for travelers.
Tech integration
AI capabilities and revenue growth
The updated app will also feature a range of artificial intelligence capabilities, including a virtual support assistant that supports 11 languages. This is part of Airbnb's broader strategy to enhance user experience on its platform. The company reported $2.68 billion in revenue for Q1 2026, an 18% increase from the previous year.