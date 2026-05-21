Airbnb now offers hotels, grocery delivery, and car rentals

Airbnb is expanding its services to include boutique hotels, car rentals, and grocery delivery. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to become a comprehensive travel platform. The updated app will offer grocery delivery via Instacart in over 25 US cities. It will also provide airport/train station transfers and luggage storage services across more than 160 cities worldwide.

Market adaptation Expansion is response to stricter regulations on short-term rentals The expansion comes as a response to stricter regulations on short-term rentals in major markets. For instance, Spain fined Airbnb €65 million ($75 million) in December for over 65,000 non-compliant listings. Barcelona also opted not to renew thousands of rental licenses after their expiration in 2028. New York has banned nearly all short-term private rentals since 2023 while Paris intensified its crackdown on illegal listings in 2026.

Travel philosophy Travel should be meaningful experience, says CEO Brian Chesky Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky stressed the importance of meaningful travel experiences. He said, "Travel shouldn't just be convenient. It should be meaningful." Chesky added that the best trips help you explore and learn, coming home a little different than when you left. The updated app will also offer car rentals, although the company has not yet revealed its partners for this service.

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Service expansion Boutique hotels will be part of Airbnb's accommodation offerings Chesky also highlighted the need for hotel options in certain situations, such as last-minute bookings or short business trips. He said, "In this case, the best option might just be...hotel! That's right, I said it." The CEO also revealed that boutique and independent hotels make up 60% of hotel rooms globally. Airbnb plans to partner with these establishments to provide more options for travelers.

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