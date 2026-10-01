Airbnb plans fall update with travel map and AI search
Airbnb is adding new features via an upcoming app update scheduled for this fall aimed at making travel planning smoother and more social.
The standout is the new Travel Map, where you can check out your friends' trips and favorite spots.
Plus, smarter AI search tools will help you find places faster. Property descriptions are auto-generated to make listings clearer.
AI bot, friend sharing, host calendar
There's an AI support bot that chats in 50-plus languages if you need help.
You can connect with friends right in the app, see each other's travel plans (with privacy controls), and even chat together.
Hosts get a unified calendar to manage multiple listings more easily, and extra services like meal delivery or laundry are rolling out in some areas, all designed to make stays better for everyone.