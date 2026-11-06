Airbnb to launch AI travel agent in 1st half 2027
Technology
Airbnb just announced it is launching an AI-powered travel agent in the first half of 2027.
Revealed in its latest shareholder letter, the new tool promises way more than basic chatbots: think real-time, personalized trip planning that adapts to your questions and preferences as you go.
Airbnb AI uses maps photos itineraries
Instead of boring text replies, Airbnb's AI will use maps, photos, and custom itineraries to make planning actually enjoyable, especially for the 80% of travelers who love digging into the details.
Built on years of guest-host know-how, it will help with bookings, changes, refunds, and even safety stuff.
Plus, Airbnb says this is just the start: expect support for services and experiences over time.