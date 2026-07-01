Airbus and MTU to set up hydrogen fuel cell company

Airbus aims to certify hydrogen propulsion

This move builds on an earlier deal from the 2025 Paris Air Show, mixing Airbus's skills in hydrogen storage with MTU's engine expertise.

Bruno Fichefeux, Head of Future Programmes at Airbus, says it is about turning advanced research into real, certifiable technology and helping Europe lead the way in cleaner aviation.

Hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems could seriously cut emissions, producing water as the primary byproduct, though challenges like safe storage still need solving.