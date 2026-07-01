Airbus and MTU to set up hydrogen fuel cell company
Airbus and MTU Aero Engines are joining forces to create hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems for the next generation of aircraft.
They are setting up a new company to handle everything from design to testing, aiming to launch operations in 2027 if all goes smoothly with approvals.
Airbus aims to certify hydrogen propulsion
This move builds on an earlier deal from the 2025 Paris Air Show, mixing Airbus's skills in hydrogen storage with MTU's engine expertise.
Bruno Fichefeux, Head of Future Programmes at Airbus, says it is about turning advanced research into real, certifiable technology and helping Europe lead the way in cleaner aviation.
Hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems could seriously cut emissions, producing water as the primary byproduct, though challenges like safe storage still need solving.