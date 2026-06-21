Airbus unveils fully autonomous U145 helicopter at Berlin Air Show

U145 designed for firefighting and surveillance

The U145 isn't just for carrying cargo. It's designed for scouting, firefighting, surveillance, and even as a drone mothership.

By using the H145's proven design (with 9.5 million logged flight hours), Airbus aims to speed up production and cut risks.

CEO Matthieu Louvot said, "With the U145, we are offering our customers an autonomous, uncrewed version of our H145 helicopter - combining the proven airframe, power and useful load of the H145 with the autonomy of a UAS."

First flights (with a safety pilot) are set for later this year as Airbus looks to boost Europe's unmanned aerial capabilities.