Airtel and Google are rolling out RCS on Android

Spam calls and texts are a big problem in India

With this upgrade, sender identities will be verified in real time so you know who's actually messaging you.

Spam gets blocked before it even hits your phone, and sketchy links are filtered out automatically.

Airtel says that, to date (as of March 2026), it has blocked 71 billion spam calls and 2.9 billion spam SMSes.

Now that all major Indian carriers support RCS, business messaging could finally give WhatsApp some competition—and your chats get a big security boost along the way.