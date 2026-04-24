Airtel and Vodafone Idea probe Claude Mythos AI cyberattack risks
Technology
Airtel and Vodafone Idea are taking a closer look at Claude Mythos, an AI model that can spot software bugs but could also be misused for cyberattacks.
Since only a few companies have access to this technology right now, both telecoms are trying to figure out if it poses any real threat.
Airtel, Vodafone Idea work with suppliers
Randeep Sekhon from Airtel says they are working with suppliers to understand these risks: so far, it is mostly about small bugs rather than huge system flaws.
Vi's CEO Abhijit Kishore agrees it is too soon for big conclusions.
On top of that, rising costs for key parts like memory chips (thanks in part to the West Asia conflict) are squeezing budgets and making things even tougher for operators and smartphone buyers alike.