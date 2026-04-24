Airtel and Vodafone Idea probe Claude Mythos AI cyberattack risks

Airtel, Vodafone Idea work with suppliers

Randeep Sekhon from Airtel says they are working with suppliers to understand these risks: so far, it is mostly about small bugs rather than huge system flaws.

Vi's CEO Abhijit Kishore agrees it is too soon for big conclusions.

On top of that, rising costs for key parts like memory chips (thanks in part to the West Asia conflict) are squeezing budgets and making things even tougher for operators and smartphone buyers alike.