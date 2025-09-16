Airtel cuts cybercrime losses by 69% on its network Technology Sep 16, 2025

Airtel just shared some big news—they've cut financial losses from cybercrime on their network by almost 69%.

According to fresh data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), not only did losses drop, but actual cybercrime cases on Airtel's network fell by over 14% between September 2024 and June 2025.

It's a strong sign their anti-fraud efforts are working.