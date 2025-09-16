Airtel cuts cybercrime losses by 69% on its network
Airtel just shared some big news—they've cut financial losses from cybercrime on their network by almost 69%.
According to fresh data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), not only did losses drop, but actual cybercrime cases on Airtel's network fell by over 14% between September 2024 and June 2025.
It's a strong sign their anti-fraud efforts are working.
AI-powered spam detector and malicious link blocker
Airtel rolled out an AI-powered spam detector last September and launched a real-time malicious link blocker this May, both free for users.
Gopal Vittal, Airtel's Vice Chairman and MD, emphasized that staying ahead of scammers requires constant innovation and close collaboration with groups like I4C and the Ministry of Home Affairs.
With over 600 million customers across 15 countries, Airtel is doubling down on keeping everyone's data safer.