Watch SpaceX's Dragon make a smooth docking to ISS
SpaceX's CRS-33 Dragon docked with the International Space Station on August 25, 2024, dropping off more than 2268kg of experiments and supplies.
This mission isn't just about delivery—it's also helping NASA test out some fresh upgrades for station operations, including the new "boost kit" propulsion module.
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim captured a time-lapse of the docking
As Dragon approached the ISS above West Africa, it moved in slowly and smoothly.
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim captured a time-lapse of the whole docking using a Nikon Z9 camera from inside Crew Dragon, giving everyone a close-up look at how precisely these maneuvers happen.
Dragon will stay docked until December 2024
For this trip, Dragon brought along a special "boost kit" with its own tanks and thrusters.
This new add-on can give the ISS an extra push—up to 32km/h in total velocity change—equivalent to the total reboost impulse of roughly one-and-a-half Russian Progress cargo vehicles.
Dragon will stay docked until December 2024 before heading home with more experiments and cargo.