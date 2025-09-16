Watch SpaceX's Dragon make a smooth docking to ISS

As Dragon approached the ISS above West Africa, it moved in slowly and smoothly. NASA astronaut Jonny Kim captured a time-lapse of the whole docking using a Nikon Z9 camera from inside Crew Dragon, giving everyone a close-up look at how precisely these maneuvers happen.

For this trip, Dragon brought along a special "boost kit" with its own tanks and thrusters.

This new add-on can give the ISS an extra push—up to 32km/h in total velocity change—equivalent to the total reboost impulse of roughly one-and-a-half Russian Progress cargo vehicles.

Dragon will stay docked until December 2024 before heading home with more experiments and cargo.