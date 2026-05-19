Airtel launches India's 1st priority postpaid using 5G slicing
Airtel just rolled out Priority Postpaid, a new service powered by 5G slicing tech.
If you're a postpaid customer, you get priority access to faster and more stable internet, even in busy spots like markets or concerts.
It's the first time this kind of offering is available in India.
Airtel postpaid auto upgraded, ₹449
All Airtel postpaid customers are automatically upgraded, and prepaid customers can switch via the app or at stores.
The ₹449 individual plan comes bundled with perks like Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium, and 100GB cloud storage.
Just make sure your phone supports 5G standalone with the latest software (check this easily in the Airtel app).
Airtel user base reaches 29 million
Airtel's user base hit 29 million in the March quarter, and its average revenue per user is up too.
This move shows it's doubling down on premium services for people who want top-notch connectivity.