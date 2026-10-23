Airtel launches ₹200 prepaid pack giving YouTube Premium benefits
Technology
Airtel just dropped a ₹200 prepaid top-up that gives you YouTube Premium, so you get ad-free videos, background play, and offline downloads. Plus, YouTube Music Premium is included for nonstop music streaming.
It's a pretty sweet deal if you're always on your phone watching or listening.
Includes OTT access and 30GB data
The pack also unlocks access to OTT platforms like Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, and over 18 others.
You get 30GB of additional mobile data, but to keep all these perks going, you'll need an active Airtel recharge and have to repurchase the pack after 28 days.
Just head to the "Rewards & OTTs" section in the Airtel app after recharging to claim your YouTube Premium benefit.