Airtel launches Secure Workforce protecting hybrid teams from AI threats
Airtel just rolled out Airtel Secure Workforce, a security platform built for companies with hybrid teams.
It's designed to keep users, devices, and data safe from AI-powered cyber threats, while also helping businesses follow India's new data protection rules.
Plus, Airtel says it can cut security costs by up to 30%, pretty handy for any company watching its budget.
Trial at Airtel Center of Excellence
The platform offers all-in-one protection: think secure access for remote workers, security across emails and apps, and tools to spot suspicious activity fast.
There's a simple dashboard so IT teams aren't overwhelmed with alerts or too many tools.
Backed by Airtel's nationwide network and 24/7 support, companies can even test-drive the solution at Airtel's new Center of Excellence before going all in.