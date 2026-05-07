Airtel launches Secure Workforce protecting hybrid teams from AI threats

Trial at Airtel Center of Excellence

The platform offers all-in-one protection: think secure access for remote workers, security across emails and apps, and tools to spot suspicious activity fast.

There's a simple dashboard so IT teams aren't overwhelmed with alerts or too many tools.

Backed by Airtel's nationwide network and 24/7 support, companies can even test-drive the solution at Airtel's new Center of Excellence before going all in.