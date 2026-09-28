Airtel rolls out AI system blocking 1.42 million scam links

This is the first time an Indian network has used AI at this level to block spam calls and texts before they reach you.

It even shows business names so you know what's legit and what's not. Over 2 years, Airtel says it's stopped 98.4 billion spam calls and 4.4 billion spam messages.

Plus, their new Cloud+ plans for postpaid iPhone users bundle secure storage with Apple TV and Apple Arcade access, all aimed at keeping your digital life safer (and maybe a bit more fun).