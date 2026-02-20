Airtel, Zscaler launch AI & cyber threat research center in India

Goals of the new center

The new center is built on four main goals: sharing real-time threat alerts, working with the government to stop attacks, using AI-powered defenses (think Zero Trust security), and training more people in these skills.

Zscaler will analyze 500 billion daily online interactions for threats, while Airtel brings in its expertise tracking mobile and IoT traffic.

As digital life grows in India, this partnership hopes to keep everyone a little safer online.