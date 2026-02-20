Airtel, Zscaler launch AI & cyber threat research center in India
Airtel and cybersecurity firm Zscaler just launched the AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre in India, aiming to protect key sectors like telecom, banking, and energy from hackers.
The move follows a huge spike in cyberattacks—including some serious nation-state hacks—spotted by Zscaler's research team.
Goals of the new center
The new center is built on four main goals: sharing real-time threat alerts, working with the government to stop attacks, using AI-powered defenses (think Zero Trust security), and training more people in these skills.
Zscaler will analyze 500 billion daily online interactions for threats, while Airtel brings in its expertise tracking mobile and IoT traffic.
As digital life grows in India, this partnership hopes to keep everyone a little safer online.