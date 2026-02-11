Airtel's new AI feature protects you from OTP scams Technology Feb 11, 2026

Airtel just dropped a new AI-powered feature called Fraud Alert to help protect you from OTP scams during sketchy phone calls.

If someone tries to trick you into sharing a bank OTP, the system spots it and sends you an instant alert—so you can double-check before anything goes wrong.

It's live in Haryana now and rolling out everywhere else in the next two weeks.