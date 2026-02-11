Airtel's new AI feature protects you from OTP scams
Airtel just dropped a new AI-powered feature called Fraud Alert to help protect you from OTP scams during sketchy phone calls.
If someone tries to trick you into sharing a bank OTP, the system spots it and sends you an instant alert—so you can double-check before anything goes wrong.
It's live in Haryana now and rolling out everywhere else in the next two weeks.
How the fraud alert system works
Fraud Alert scans incoming calls for scam vibes, especially those pushing for urgent OTPs linked to deliveries or services.
Using AI smarts plus quick user checks, it steps in automatically if something seems off.
Airtel says it's been tested in extensive trials that demonstrated a remarkable level of accuracy and impact.
Airtel is serious about tackling digital frauds
Shashwat Sharma, Airtel India's CEO, summed up the move: "Our newly developed, AI-powered, autonomous solution operates proactively at network level and is engineered to detect and intervene against fraudulent activity in real-time."
This is part of their bigger push over the last couple of years to make things safer for users like us.
Other anti-scam measures by Airtel
Before this update, Airtel had rolled out spam-call warnings and blocked shady links on OTT apps and messages—all aimed at cutting down on digital scams.