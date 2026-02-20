AI's impact on mental health to be investigated
Mind, a leading mental health charity in England and Wales, is kicking off a year-long inquiry into how AI affects mental health.
This comes after The Guardian found that Google's AI Overviews were giving out some pretty sketchy medical advice—definitely not what you want when searching for help.
With AI becoming a bigger part of mental health support, Mind wants to make sure things stay safe and accurate.
Inquiry will include experts from various fields
The inquiry will pull in experts from mental health, tech companies, and policymakers to set clear rules for using AI in this space.
Mind's CEO Dr. Sarah Hughes put it simply: ensuring that the information is accurate and evidence-based is crucial.
They're also making sure people with real-life experience get their voices heard as digital support services evolve.