AI's impact on mental health to be investigated Technology Feb 20, 2026

Mind, a leading mental health charity in England and Wales, is kicking off a year-long inquiry into how AI affects mental health.

This comes after The Guardian found that Google's AI Overviews were giving out some pretty sketchy medical advice—definitely not what you want when searching for help.

With AI becoming a bigger part of mental health support, Mind wants to make sure things stay safe and accurate.