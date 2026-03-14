AI's role in cybersecurity: Insights from SISA CEO

AI is supercharging cyber threats

The rise of "Agentic AI" means hackers can now launch attacks at machine speed, making it tough for humans to keep up, especially when it takes months on average to catch a breach.

Other big worries? Quantum tech flaws, insecure smart devices, deepfakes, and super-personalized phishing scams.

No surprise then that many business leaders feel AI has made cyber threats even more intense.