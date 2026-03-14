AI's role in cybersecurity: Insights from SISA CEO
AI is quickly becoming a must-have for businesses trying to stay ahead of cyber fraud.
Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO of Bengaluru-based SISA, says AI tools can help companies spot threats like phishing attacks much faster and more accurately.
With SISA working across 12 countries and focusing on payment security, they're seeing firsthand how digital risks are evolving.
AI is supercharging cyber threats
The rise of "Agentic AI" means hackers can now launch attacks at machine speed, making it tough for humans to keep up, especially when it takes months on average to catch a breach.
Other big worries? Quantum tech flaws, insecure smart devices, deepfakes, and super-personalized phishing scams.
No surprise then that many business leaders feel AI has made cyber threats even more intense.
Payment security and new solutions
With online payments booming and the cybersecurity market expected to hit $351.9 billion by 2030, there's a lot at stake.
SISA is rolling out new solutions like ProACT MXDR and an AI-focused certification (CSPAI), plus they're eyeing startup acquisitions to keep innovating in this fast-changing space.