AIs split on World Cup winner between Spain and Argentina
Technology
AI chatbots are the new "Paul the Octopus" for this year's World Cup, with fans and researchers using tools like ChatGPT and Claude to predict who'll take home the trophy.
The predictions aren't all the same: ChatGPT and Claude are backing Spain, while Chinese AIs DeepSeek and Qwen are rooting for Argentina.
France keeps popping up as a runner-up in other models like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini.
AI helps coaches medical teams referees
AI isn't just guessing winners: it's helping coaches, medical teams, and referees make smarter calls throughout the tournament.
Experts say these AI insights could end up shaping team strategies.