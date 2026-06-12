AIs split on World Cup winner between Spain and Argentina Technology Jun 12, 2026

AI chatbots are the new "Paul the Octopus" for this year's World Cup, with fans and researchers using tools like ChatGPT and Claude to predict who'll take home the trophy.

The predictions aren't all the same: ChatGPT and Claude are backing Spain, while Chinese AIs DeepSeek and Qwen are rooting for Argentina.

France keeps popping up as a runner-up in other models like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini.