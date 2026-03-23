AI's wrong answers stress users more than job loss: Survey
A larger share of surveyed Claude users are actually more stressed about its mistakes than losing their jobs, according to a big survey by Anthropic.
Out of roughly 80,500 surveyed Claude users worldwide, 27% said unreliable answers worry them most, while only 22% are mainly concerned about job security.
Users share their frustrations
A lot of users are frustrated with AI confidently giving wrong answers: what's called "hallucinations."
Many shared that they've spent hours fixing these errors or double-checking results. One user put it simply: they had spent hours fixing errors.
Some still worry about jobs too, saying things like that AI could replace human roles.
But many still see the positives
Despite the headaches, 81% said AI actually helps them reach their goals.
Many see Claude as a helpful partner or even a teacher.
Their top hopes for AI? Better performance at work, personal growth, more free time, and maybe even some financial independence.