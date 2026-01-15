Akasa Air now lets you book flights with Apple Pay
Akasa Air just became the first Indian airline to accept Apple Pay for international bookings, making checkout way easier.
You can now pay in one tap using Face ID or Touch ID on their website or iOS app, thanks to a team-up with Razorpay.
Why this matters for travelers
No more typing card details, CVVs, or waiting for OTPs—Apple Pay keeps things quick and secure.
This move could help cut down on abandoned bookings (as high as 87% in recent quarters).
Plus, you can add your boarding pass straight to Apple Wallet after web check-in at over 30 destinations.
Akasa's big-picture growth
Since launching in 2022, Akasa has flown about 23 million passengers across 26 cities in India and six abroad.
With Apple Pay onboard and new routes like Sharjah coming soon, the airline is clearly aiming to make travel smoother for everyone.