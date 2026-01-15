AWS launches a fully EU-based cloud with €7.8B investment

Amazon Web Services (AWS) just rolled out the European Sovereign Cloud—a new, EU-focused cloud service designed for governments and industries that care a lot about where their data lives. The first hub is in Brandenburg, Germany, and it's all about keeping sensitive info safe and local.

How it works: All-EU, all the time This cloud is designed to operate within the EU and limit non-EU access, with some operational exceptions and a planned transition to exclusive EU-based operations.

It comes with its own security center, billing system, DNS, and identity management, staffed by EU-based personnel as AWS plans to transition to EU-citizen-only operations.

Users will need to set up separate accounts to use these features.

Big money moves & what's next AWS is backed by more than €7.8 billion in investment in Germany, which AWS says will create new highly skilled permanent roles and provide a big boost to the economy; the source does not provide a timeline or job estimates for the investment.

There are also plans for similar "Sovereign Local Zones" in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal—so more countries can keep their data close to home.