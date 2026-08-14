Alaska permafrost thaw threatens $43 trillion climate costs by 2200
Technology
Alaska's permafrost, basically frozen soil packed with old carbon, is starting to thaw because of rising temperatures.
As it melts, it releases carbon dioxide and methane, which could make global warming even worse and could add $43 trillion in extra climate costs by 2200, according to researchers.
Arctic permafrost stores 1,700 gigatonnes carbon
Permafrost isn't just an Alaskan thing: it stretches across the Arctic and holds about 1,700 gigatonnes of carbon.
If all that gets released, we're looking at more greenhouse gasses, bigger climate bills (from $326 trillion up to $369 trillion), and serious risks for agriculture and ecosystems worldwide.
The study points out that cutting emissions now can help slow down this thaw and its impacts.