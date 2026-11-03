Alberta $70B data center's waste heat equals 23 atomic bombs
Technology
A huge new data center in northwestern Alberta is making headlines, not just for its $70 billion price tag, but because it will pump out as much daily waste heat as 23 atomic bombs.
Backed by celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary, the project sits close to Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation land, raising big questions about its impact on local ecosystems.
Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation demands assessment
The Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is challenging the project after Alberta's government skipped a full environmental assessment earlier this year.
While officials say permits are still needed, experts like physicist Robert Davies warn that "Permits check the parts. An assessment checks the whole." and stress the need for deeper reviews before moving forward.