Alessandro Curioni warns companies unprepared for quantum attacks on encryption
Heads up: IBM's Europe and Africa vice-president Alessandro Curioni says most companies aren't ready for the risks that quantum computers bring.
These super-powerful machines could one day crack the encryption that keeps our personal and financial info safe online.
Curioni stressed it's time to act now.
David Debnam, operational risk director at Aviva, said hackers might already be storing data to unlock later when quantum tech gets stronger.
UK recommends quantum-resistant cryptography by 2035
The UK recommends organizations transition to quantum-resistant cryptographic systems by 2035.
Meanwhile, IBM (alongside Microsoft and Google) is racing to build a reliable quantum computer by 2029.
If they pull it off, this tech could solve problems regular computers can't and open up big opportunities by 2035.