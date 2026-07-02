Alessio Lanna to lead trial testing Sentcell T cell drug
A new clinical trial is due to start in the coming months to test a drug that could help your immune system stay sharp as you age.
Led by Dr. Alessio Lanna at UCL Medicine, the therapy targets worn-out T cells, key defenders that naturally decline with age or chronic illness.
The drug was developed by Sentcell, a biotech company founded by Dr. Lanna.
Shot designed to reboot T cells
Given as a simple muscle shot, the therapy is designed to reboot aging immune cells so they can better fight off infections, cancer, and other diseases.
Scientists are especially interested in whether these "rejuvenated" T cells can slow down age-related decline, even possibly protecting other parts of the body at the genetic level.
If successful, this could open up new ways to boost immunity and support healthy aging in the future.