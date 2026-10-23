Alex Turner warns 1-third chance AI threatens humanity within decade
Alex Turner, former Google DeepMind research scientist, who used to work at Google DeepMind, just dropped a major warning: he believes there's a one-third chance that AI could become a real threat to humanity within the next decade if we don't change how it's being developed and monitored.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Turner warned and raised concerns about autonomous AI and human control.
Turner quit DeepMind over military concerns
Turner compared today's AIs to gig workers, doing unpredictable things their creators never expected.
He called out tech companies for hiding risks and said letting AI monitor itself isn't good enough.
Turner actually quit DeepMind because of worries about AI being used by the military, adding more fuel to ongoing debates about making tech safer and more transparent.