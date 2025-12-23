Alexa+ is getting smarter: Expedia, Angi, Square, and Yelp integrations coming in 2026
Amazon's Alexa+ is about to level up.
Starting next year, you'll be able to book hotels, get home service quotes, and schedule salon appointments just by asking—thanks to new integrations with Expedia, Angi, Square, and Yelp.
These join existing partners like Uber and OpenTable.
What can you actually do?
You'll be able to find and book hotels on Expedia (think: pet-friendly spots in Chicago), connect with pros for repairs or cleaning via Angi, discover salons through Square, and check out reviews or local services on Yelp—all using natural language commands with Alexa+.
It's basically a shortcut for life admin.
Why does it matter?
Amazon says integrations like Thumbtack for home help have seen strong engagement.
By adding more options from travel to self-care, Alexa+ is aiming to make everyday tasks even easier, bringing multiple services together in one assistant.