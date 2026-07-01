Alexa, Sparky flag false 'Made in USA' claims, retailers defer
Technology
A new study shows Amazon's Alexa for Shopping and Walmart's Sparky can spot when products falsely claim they're "Made in USA."
But instead of stepping in, the retailers mostly wait for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take action.
So, misleading labels keep slipping through.
Retailers defend practices, Lina Khan warns
Amazon says it penalizes sellers who break its rules and is working to make Alexa more accurate about where stuff comes from.
Walmart's AI assistant Sparky points out that FTC rules usually target manufacturers, not retailers.
As former FTC chair Lina Khan put it, business interests often shape how these AI tools are used, so stronger policies might be needed to fix things.