Alexander Embiricos to lead OpenAI's Dots after multi acquisition
Alexander Embiricos, who co-founded the startup Multi (formerly Remotion), is now heading up Dots, a fresh personal AI product at OpenAI.
This move follows OpenAI's acquisition of Multi in June 2024.
Dots is built to quietly handle tasks for you and connect with users' apps, aiming to make everyday digital life smoother.
Embiricos brings collaboration background to Dots
Embiricos first launched Multi to help developers collaborate remotely with features like video calls and shared screens.
After raising $13 million from major investors and joining OpenAI's ChatGPT desktop team, he later became a product lead on Codex (an AI that helps with coding).
He is now shifting focus. With Dots, he is bringing his experience in teamwork tech to the world of personal AI assistants, helping users get more done without the hassle.