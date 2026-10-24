Alexander Embiricos to lead OpenAI's Dots after multi acquisition

Embiricos first launched Multi to help developers collaborate remotely with features like video calls and shared screens.

After raising $13 million from major investors and joining OpenAI's ChatGPT desktop team, he later became a product lead on Codex (an AI that helps with coding).

He is now shifting focus. With Dots, he is bringing his experience in teamwork tech to the world of personal AI assistants, helping users get more done without the hassle.