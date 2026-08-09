Alexander Forrest films 1st aerial drone footage of humpback birth
Drone pilot and exhibition filmmaker Alexander Forrest just made history by filming a humpback whale giving birth from a drone!
This rare moment happened off the coast of New South Wales, Australia, in July 2026.
It's only the fourth time scientists have ever documented a humpback whale birth, and the first time anyone's caught it from above.
Forrest team will publish findings soon
Forrest and his team were tracking migrating whales when they noticed a slow-moving female near the surf.
They zoomed in with their drone and saw her give birth, then watched as the newborn calf struggled to breathe and stay afloat while mom kept close watch.
The team plans to publish its findings soon, hoping this footage will help us better understand how these gentle giants care for their young, especially since this calf was born earlier than usual on its migration route.