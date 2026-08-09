Alexander Forrest films 1st aerial drone footage of humpback birth

Forrest and his team were tracking migrating whales when they noticed a slow-moving female near the surf.

They zoomed in with their drone and saw her give birth, then watched as the newborn calf struggled to breathe and stay afloat while mom kept close watch.

The team plans to publish its findings soon, hoping this footage will help us better understand how these gentle giants care for their young, especially since this calf was born earlier than usual on its migration route.