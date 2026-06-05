Alexandr Wang says Meta will prioritize healthcare in AI models
Alexandr Wang said Meta is making healthcare a top priority for its next wave of AI models.
Speaking at a tech conference in San Francisco, he called health a "area that we view as really critical as we scale these models out to billions,"
This comes after Meta's new AI model Muse Spark launched earlier this year with some promising health features.
Meta withheld Muse Spark for safety
Muse Spark isn't quite as advanced as ChatGPT, but it surprised Meta with how well it handled health-related tasks.
Because there were concerns about possible biological risks during development, Meta decided not to open-source the model. Safety came first.
Wang also hinted that these new health-focused AI tools could show up across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as more people look for smart health advice online.
With big players like Anthropic and OpenAI in the mix, Meta is aiming to make its mark in the growing world of AI-powered healthcare.