Alexandr Wang says Meta will prioritize healthcare in AI models

Meta withheld Muse Spark for safety

Muse Spark isn't quite as advanced as ChatGPT, but it surprised Meta with how well it handled health-related tasks.

Because there were concerns about possible biological risks during development, Meta decided not to open-source the model. Safety came first.

Wang also hinted that these new health-focused AI tools could show up across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp as more people look for smart health advice online.

With big players like Anthropic and OpenAI in the mix, Meta is aiming to make its mark in the growing world of AI-powered healthcare.