Why Alibaba has banned staff from using Claude Code

Theft accusations

Alibaba attempted to illegally extract Claude capabilities

The ban comes after Anthropic accused Alibaba of illegally extracting its Claude AI model capabilities. The US-based company described the incident as the largest known attack of its kind against them. It was a "distillation" effort, where a less capable model is trained on the outputs of a stronger one, according to Anthropic. The campaign was carried out between April 22 and June 5, generating over 28.8 million exchanges with Claude through nearly 25,000 fake accounts.