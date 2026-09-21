Alibaba claims new image model beats Google's Nano Banana 2.0

Qwen-Image-2.1 is available on Hugging Face, GitHub, and Model Scope. There is also a demo available on Hugging Face for users to try out the capabilities of this advanced model.

Qwen-Image-2.1 can also run on consumer laptops with GPUs such as the RTX 3090.

However, it's worth noting that the research license for this tool prohibits commercial use. Businesses interested in using it commercially will have to apply separately to Qwen for an appropriate license.